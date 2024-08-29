Angel Gomes and Noni Madueke among newcomers in England squad to start post-Southgate era

Angel Gomes and Noni Madueke are among the newcomers in a fresh-looking England squad named by interim coach Lee Carsley to usher in the start of the post-Gareth Southgate era. On a day when Kieran Trippier retired from international duty, England looked to the future by picking four players who will hope for their first senior caps against Ireland and Finland in the Nations League. Gomes might be the most unexpected. He is a technically gifted center midfielder who has played for Lille since joining the French club in 2020 from Manchester United and knows Carsley from his time in charge of the England Under-21s.

