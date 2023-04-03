Angel City scores last-minute winner to beat Orlando Pride

Katie Johnson scored on the game’s last play, giving Angel City a road win over the Orlando Pride in an end-to-end National Women’s Soccer League match at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium on Sunday. Claire Emslie scored the other goal on a first-half penalty kick for Angel City, while rookie Messiah Bright got her first NWSL goal early in the second half for Orlando.

