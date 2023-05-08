Angel City hangs on for 3-2 win over Kansas City

The Kansas City Current tried to crawl back from a three-goal deficit, but their two second-half goals weren’t enough to defeat Angel City in front of nearly 20,000 fans in Los Angeles. Alyssa Thompson, Claire Emslie and Jun Endo scored for Angel City in the 3-2 victory. Rookie Jenna Nighswonger scored her first professional goal and Lynn Williams scored her fourth regular-season goal in Gotham’s 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.