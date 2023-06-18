Angel City earn 2-1 comeback win in rivalry match against San Diego

Powered by second-half goals from Paige Nielsen and M.A. Vignola, Angel City earned a comeback win against National Women’s Soccer League rival San Diego Wave. Kristen McNabb scored the lone goal for the Wave in front of more than 25,000 fans at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Kerolin scored her league-leading eighth goal as the North Carolina Courage won 3-0 at home against the Orlando Pride. Despite a red card just before halftime, the Houston Dash held on for a scoreless draw against OL Reign in a hot and humid match.

