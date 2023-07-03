Angel City and Gotham FC play to scoreless draw

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made three saves for Angel City in a 0-0 draw with Gotham FC in the lone match Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League. Haracic stopped a pair of shots by Gotham’s Delanie Sheehan and Yazmeen Ryan in the space of four minutes in the first half. Angel City is undefeated in three straight matches but remains mired in 11th place in the league standings. Gotham is in fifth.

