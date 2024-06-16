Angel City and Dash settle for the scoreless draw after controversial ending

Angel City and the Houston Dash played to a scoreless draw when video review determined that Messiah Bright did not score in the final moments of stoppage time in the National Women’s Soccer League. It appeared the ball may have crossed the goal line when it went through Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell’s legs but the review did not confirm that Angel City scored. The Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage also played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday. The Washington Spirit and the San Diego Wave tied 1-1 and Gotham FC beat Racing Lousiville 2-0.

