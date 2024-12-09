Aneesah Morrow scores 26 to lead No. 5 LSU over Grambling State 100-54

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow led all scorers with 26 points and controlled the boards with 16 rebounds, and No. 5 LSU dominated Grambling State with a 100-54 win on Sunday. The game against Grambling State in the Brookshire Grocery Arena was a homecoming for sophomore starter Mikaylah Williams, who had 16 points for LSU. Flau’Jae Johnson added 20 points. LSU hit 100 on a Mjracle Sheppard jumper with 30 seconds to play, assisted by Jada Richard. LSU scored 58 points in the paint and 26 off turnovers. Halima Salat led Grambling State with 12 points, making 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

