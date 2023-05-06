Aneesah Morrow moving from DePaul to national champ LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — DePaul transfer Aneesah Morrow is the latest star to join women’s basketball national champion LSU. Morrow averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds for DePaul last season. She has had double-doubles in 53 of her 66 career games. The Tigers have now added two of the top players in the transfer portal with former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith announcing her decision to join LSU last week. The Tigers are bringing back numerous players from their championship team, including Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson.

