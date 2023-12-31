Aneesah Morrow and Flau’jae Johnson score 20 points each to lift No. 7 LSU over Jacksonville 110-68

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow and Flau’jae Johnson scored 20 points each as No. 7 LSU had six players score in double figures in a 110-68 win over Jacksonville on Saturday night. Angel Reese had 17 points and a season-high 20 rebounds and Morrow had 10 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams added 17 points, Aalyah Del Rosario scored 14 and Hailey Van Lith had 11. The Tigers finished the nonconference portion of their schedule 13-1 after the defending national champions lost their season opener to then-No. 20 Colorado on Nov. 6. Guard Edyn Battle led Jacksonville (4-9) with 17 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.