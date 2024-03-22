Andy Sullivan goes ‘ballistic’ in shooting 9-under 63 for share of lead at Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE (AP) — English golfer Andy Sullivan has made six birdies and an eagle in a stunning nine-hole stretch during his second round at the Singapore Classic to shoot 9-under 63 and take a share of the lead in the European tour event. Sullivan was tied with compatriot Richard Mansell (69) and Freddy Schott of Germany (69) on 9-under par for the tournament. Sullivan was coming off a level-par opening round. He was 1 under after his first eight holes after starting at No. 10 before making three straight birdies, an eagle at the par-5 third and then three more birdies in the next five holes. Sullivan says of his bogey-free round: “It was mental.”

