Andy Reid builds on his legacy with a third Super Bowl title and an eye on the future

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid is overseeing a budding Kansas City dynasty. The 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers made the Chiefs the first team since Brady’s Patriots 19 years ago to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They have won three of the past five Super Bowls and played in four of them. Reid has secured his spot among the greatest coaches ever. His three Super Bowl titles trail only Bill Belichick’s six with New England and Chuck Noll’s four with the 1970s Steelers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.