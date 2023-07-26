Andy Pettitte rejoins the Yankees as a pitching adviser and is excited about his new role

NEW YORK (AP) — Even while coaching high school baseball back home in Texas, Andy Pettitte always maintained contact with various Yankees to discuss the intricacies of pitching. Now in a new role as an adviser with his old team, Pettitte is looking forward to spending more time in person assisting New York’s staff. Pettitte will be in uniform before games when he is around the team, though he said he has some personal commitments that will keep him away from the club at times. Pettitte won five World Series championships in two stints with the Yankees during an 18-year major league career that ended in 2013.

