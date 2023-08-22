Andy Ogletree played the inaugural LIV event and now is finding his path on the Asian Tour

ATLANTA (AP) — Andy Ogletree played in the inaugural LIV event last June and then no longer had a tour to call his own. Now he does. He’s an alternate for LIV at times. But the former U.S. Amateur champion is making hay on the Asian Tour and its LIV-funded International Series. Ogletree now has three wins on the International Series in the last nine months. That all but assures he will be on LIV Golf next year. But he still has no real avenue to the majors without open qualifying. His three wins have him at No. 214 in the world.

