Andy Murray’s first-round Wimbledon match is listed on Tuesday’s schedule at Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Andy Murray’s first-round singles match at Wimbledon has been listed on Tuesday’s schedule as the third contest on Centre Court. Murray is a two-time champion at the All England Club who has not announced yet whether he definitely will be able to compete in the tournament that began Monday. He had surgery to remove a cyst from his spinal cord on June 22. The 37-year-old from Scotland was drawn to face Tomas Machac in the first round. Murray is also entered in doubles with his older brother, Jamie.

