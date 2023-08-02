Andy Murray wows the crowd with vintage play to win in Washington for the 1st time since 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andy Murray is moving on at the DC Open. The three-time Grand Slam champion from Great Britain beat American Brandon Nakashima in straight sets in his tournament opener in Washington. The crowd cheered Murray loudly throughout the match, with a handful of fans yelling, “I love you, Andy!” The former top-ranked men’s player struggled early with Nakashima’s serve and rallied from down 4-2 in the first-set tiebreak to take control. Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina beat Russian counterpart Daria Kasatkina on the women’s side of the hard-court tune-up for the U.S. Open. Coco Gauff is set to face Hailey Baptiste on Wednesday night.

