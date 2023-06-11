Andy Murray wins Surbiton final to set age record ahead of Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray enjoyed what he called his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style. The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event. He beat Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 in the men’s final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy on Sunday to earn a seeded position at Wimbledon next month. Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass. Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.