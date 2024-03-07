Andy Murray wins his opening match at what is expected to be his last Indian Wells. Nadal is out

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Andy Murray has started what is expected to be his final appearance at Indian Wells with a smooth performance and a straightforward victory. Murray beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 on Day 1 in the desert Wednesday. The biggest news of the tournament happened off the court as Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player now at No. 61. He never faced a break point while grabbing a trio of Goffin’s service games. The 36-year-old from Scotland with an artificial hip to improve to 8-0 against Goffin, including taking all 17 sets they’ve played against each other.

