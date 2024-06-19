Andy Murray unsure of readiness for Wimbledon after back injury at Queen’s

By The Associated Press
Sebastian Korda of the US celebrates winning match point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles match on day five of The Queen's Club tennis tournament, in London, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club because of a back injury, raising doubts about what is expected to be his final Wimbledon appearance. The 37-year-old Murray stopped playing while trailing Jordan Thompson 4-1 and the former No. 1 player says he’ll get scans Thursday. The two-time Wimbledon champion says he “wouldn’t know” about whether he’ll be ready when play starts July 1 at the All England Club.

