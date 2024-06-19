Andy Murray unsure of readiness for Wimbledon after back injury at Queen’s

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club because of a back injury, raising doubts about what is expected to be his final Wimbledon appearance. The 37-year-old Murray stopped playing while trailing Jordan Thompson 4-1 and the former No. 1 player says he’ll get scans Thursday. The two-time Wimbledon champion says he “wouldn’t know” about whether he’ll be ready when play starts July 1 at the All England Club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.