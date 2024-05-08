Andy Murray to return from ankle injury at Geneva Open this month

GENEVA (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is set to return from his ankle injury at the Geneva Open this month. Tournament organizers say they’ve given the 36-year-old Murray a wild-card entry for the clay-court event that starts May 18. Murray damaged ligaments in his left ankle during a match at the Miami Open last month. He opted against surgery. The former world No. 1 has been hoping to compete for Britain again in the Paris Olympics.

