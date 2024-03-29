Andy Murray to miss Monte Carlo and Munich tournaments because of ankle injury

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray still has no timetable to return from an ankle injury as the three-time Grand Slam champion’s management team has confirmed that he’ll miss upcoming clay-court tournaments in Monte Carlo and Munich. The 36-year-old Murray tore ligaments in his left ankle on Sunday during a match at the Miami Open and announced the next day that he’d be sidelined “for an extended period.” The Monte Carlo Masters begins April 7, and the BMW Open in Munich is the following week. Murray has said he’s unlikely to play past this summer. He’s been holding out hope of competing for Britain again in the Paris Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.