Andy Murray to have ‘surgical procedure’ on his injured back

By The Associated Press
Andy Murray of Britain waves to applause from the crowd as he retires due to injury from his match against Jordan Thompson of Australia during their men's singles match on day five of The Queen's Club tennis tournament, in London, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray is set to undergo a “surgical procedure” on his back before the former No. 1 makes a decision about trying to play at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old Murray had retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club on Wednesday because of back pain — the latest in a series of injuries that have slowed the two-time Wimbledon champion. His management team confirmed that he’d have the procedure Saturday. No other details were provided.

