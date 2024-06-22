Andy Murray to have ‘surgical procedure’ on his injured back

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray is set to undergo a “surgical procedure” on his back before the former No. 1 makes a decision about trying to play at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old Murray had retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club on Wednesday because of back pain — the latest in a series of injuries that have slowed the two-time Wimbledon champion. His management team confirmed that he’d have the procedure Saturday. No other details were provided.

