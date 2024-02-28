Andy Murray says he’s unlikely to play ‘past this summer’ after loss to Humbert in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has reiterated that he is likely to retire from tennis before the season is over. Murray said after losing 6-2, 6-4 to fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert at the Dubai Championships that “I’m likely not going to play past this summer.” After rallying past Denis Shapovalov in three sets on Monday for his 500th hard-court win, the 36-year-old Murray hinted he was heading into the “last few months” of his career. Humbert didn’t face a break point before converting his first match point to reach the quarterfinals and secure a first career win over Murray, who lifted the trophy in Dubai in 2017.

