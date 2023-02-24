Andy Murray saves 5 match points to reach Doha final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andy Murray has saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open. The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. Murray is the three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations. He fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match.

