Andy Murray receives wild card to play doubles at French Open with Daniel Evans

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray and Daniel Evans have been granted a wild card to play together in doubles at the French Open. They are the first non-French pair to be awarded a wild card into the men’s doubles at Roland Garros in more than 20 years. Murray has recovered from an ankle injury and will also feature in the singles main draw for what is expected to be his final appearance at the clay-court major. The 37-year-old Murray is a two-time Olympic champion and hopes to compete again for Britain at the Paris Games.

