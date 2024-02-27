Andy Murray hints he’s heading into the ‘last few months’ of his career after a win in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Andy Murray has hinted he is heading into the “last few months” of his career after rallying past Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 at the Dubai Championships for his 500th hard-court win. The three-time Grand Slam champion says “it obviously gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh.” The 36-year-old Murray adds in an on-court interview after his first-round win that “I probably don’t have too long left but I’ll do as best as I can these last few months.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.