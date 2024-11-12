Andy Murray goes from Centre Court to the stage for a 4-stop tour to talk about his tennis career

LONDON (AP) — Retired tennis star Andy Murray will talk about his pro career during a four-show theater tour in Scotland and England in June 2025. His management group announced the appearances on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale Thursday. Murray won three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic singles gold medals and finished 2016 at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His final match was a loss in the doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1. He is 37. The tour will have two shows in Scotland and two in London. Murray’s 2013 Wimbledon singles title was the first for a British man in 77 years.

