Andy Murray cries and dedicates Davis Cup match win to grandmother after missing her funeral

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has wept after revealing he missed his grandmother’s funeral to play in the Davis Cup Finals. Murray beat Leandro Riedi 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 and give Britain a winning start in its 2-1 victory over Switzerland in the group stage of the finals on Friday. The Scottish player needed more than 3 hours to beat Riedi and was overcome by emotion toward the end of his subsequent on-court interview. He said, “Today is a tough day for me. It’s my gran’s funeral today.” Murray later said his father told him that his gran would have wanted him to play. Novak Djokovic sealed Serbia’s place in the Final 8 by beating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

