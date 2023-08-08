Andy Murray comes back after close first set at National Bank Open to advance

TORONTO (AP) — Britain’s Andy Murray started his journey for a fourth National Bank Open title by defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in two sets. Murray will face the winner of Tuesday evening’s match between Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 10th seed, and Australia’s Max Purcell. Canadian player Gabriel Diallo is also slated to compete Tuesday, taking on Great Britain’s Daniel Evans, who reached the semifinals of the tournament in Montreal last year. Earlier in the day, American Sebastian Korda easily dispatched the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.