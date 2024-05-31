Andy Murray and Dan Evans lose in the first round of doubles at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — If this does turn out to be Andy Murray’s last French Open, it ended after two matches: one loss in singles and one loss in doubles. Murray and Dan Evans were defeated by Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3) in the first round of doubles on Friday. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam singles champion and was eliminated in the first round of singles by Stan Wawrinka in straight sets on Sunday night. The 37-year-old Murray has said he thinks he probably will retire sometime this year. He has an artificial hip and has dealt with back issues this season. He reiterated Friday that he wants to compete at the Paris Olympics.

