Andy Ludwig resigns as Utah’s offensive coordinator

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andy Ludwig resigned from his position, the school announced Sunday night. Ludwig’s departure comes on the heels of a three-game losing streak for the Utes (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) that has seen them total just 36 points over that stretch. Utah’s offense bottomed out in a 13-7 loss to TCU on Saturday night. The Utes totaled a season-low 68 yards rushing on 2.6 yards per carry and punted on 11 of their 14 drives. Utah ranks 14th in scoring offense (24.0 ppg) and 15th in total offense (385.9 ypg) among Big 12 teams. The Utes sputtered after being tabbed to win the Big 12 title in the league’s preseason media poll.

