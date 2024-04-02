Andy Enfield says he wouldn’t be SMU’s coach if the Mustangs weren’t going to the ACC

DALLAS (AP) — Andy Enfield says he wouldn’t have taken the job as SMU’s basketball coach without the Mustangs’ pending move to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Enfield was formally introduced as their new coach in Dallas on Tuesday. He had been at Southern California the past 11 seasons and made five NCAA Tournaments. He went there after taking No. 15 seed Florida Gulf Coast to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2013, in only the second season that school was eligible for the tournament. SMU hasn’t won an NCAA tourney game in 36 years.

