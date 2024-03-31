Andy Enfield hired by SMU to take the Mustangs into basketball-rich ACC

DALLAS (AP) — Andy Enfield has been hired to take SMU into the basketball-rich Atlantic Coast Conference. The Mustangs named Enfield as their new coach Monday. He had been at Southern California the past 11 seasons, and before that took No. 15 seed Florida Gulf Coast to an NCAA Sweet 16. Enfield replaces Rob Lanier, who was fired after two seasons. He was 30-35 overall with a 16-20 record in American Athletic Conference games. The Mustangs officially become ACC members this summer. SMU hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

