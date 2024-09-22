Andy Dalton passes for 319 yards and 3 TDs to lead Panthers past Raiders 36-22 for first win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andy Dalton gave the Panthers the quarterback play they’ve been sorely lacking, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead Carolina past the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22 on Sunday.

Promoted to the starting job in place of the ineffective Bryce Young, Dalton guided the Panthers (1-2) to their first win and moved to 4-0 lifetime against the Raiders.

Carolina, now 3-17 going back to last season, was outscored a combined 73-13 by the Saints and Chargers in the first two weeks before Coach Dave Canales benched Young, the No. 1 overall draft pick just a year ago, on Monday.

Dalton resembled the quarterback who earned the nickname “Red Rifle” in his prime more than a 36-year-old who last started in Week 3 of last season. He was sharp throughout, completing 26 of 37 passes and becoming the first NFL quarterback this season to post a 300-yard, three-TD performance. Dalton has thrown for 1,027 yards and 10 TDs in four career starts against the Raiders.

In the first half alone, Dalton threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns. His first three-TD performance in two years lifted a Panthers offense that had scored a single field goal in its previous two road games.

Chuba Hubbard rushed for 114 yards and caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The result was a disheartening loss for Las Vegas (1-2), which hoped to build on its 26-23 victory at Baltimore last week but instead more closely resembled the team that had a win projection at BetMGM Sportsbook of 6 1/2.

Gardner Minshew completed 18 of 28 passes for 214 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Las Vegas running game, which entered the game last in the league with a 49-yard average, totaled just 55 yards.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s conservative play-calling drew repeated boos throughout the game. His close-to-the-vest strategy has developed into a storyline, and it likely doesn’t help that his former quarterback with the Bears, Justin Fields, is 3-0 with the Steelers so far this season.

Perhaps more alarming, the Raiders’ defense had no answers for Dalton or Hubbard. It didn’t help that Maxx Crosby didn’t play every defensive snap for the first time this season after hurting his ankle against the Ravens.

Carolina took advantage right away, scoring touchdowns on two of its first three drives to take a 14-7 lead. The opening drive ended a 20-game streak in which the Panthers failed to reach the end zone on their first series. It also was their first lead since being up 9-7 over the Falcons on Dec. 17.

The Panthers continued to build on that advantage and ended a 20-game streak dating to Week 17 in 2022 against the Buccaneers of not leading in the fourth quarter. They were up 27-7 against the Raiders.

Carolina’s three victories since then came on field goals as time expired.

Breaking barriers

This was the first meeting between teams with female presidents. Kristi Coleman holds that title with the Panthers and Sandra Douglass Morgan with the Raiders.

Injuries

Panthers: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) was injured catching a touchdown pass shortly before halftime. DT Shy Tuttle (foot) did not play.

Raiders: LB Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) and CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) did not play. RT Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) left the game in the first quarter and S Marcus Epps (knee) went down in the third.

Up next

Panthers: Host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Raiders: Host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

