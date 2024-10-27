Andy Dalton inactive at Denver, leaving rookie quarterback Jack Plummer to back up Bryce Young

DENVER (AP) — Quarterback Andy Dalton was deactivated for the Carolina Panthers’ game at Denver on Sunday, leaving rookie Jack Plummer to back up Bryce Young. Dalton hurt the thumb on his right throwing hand in an auto accident on Tuesday and the Panthers turned to Young, who had been benched after an 0-2 start on the heels of his 2-14 rookie season. The Panthers had hoped to have Dalton, who has started the past five games, serve as Young’s backup against the Broncos but he didn’t practice all week because of his inability to grip the football.

