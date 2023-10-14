Andy Bean, 11-time PGA Tour winner, dies from complications of lung surgery

Eleven-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean has died after complications from a double lung replacement surgery. The PGA Tour says the 70-year-old Bean died Saturday. Bean was a model of consistency on the tour. His best year was in 1978 when he won three times. He played in his first Ryder Cup a year later. Bean also won three times on the PGA Tour Champions. He never won a major, finishing runner-up three times. Bean played college golf at Florida with Gary Koch and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.