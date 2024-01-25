Andriy Shevchenko elected president of Ukrainian soccer

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Former Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has been elected the new president of the Ukrainian Association of Football. The UAF says Shevchenko won 93 of 94 votes at its congress. The UAF adds Shevchenko was himself a delegate with the 94th vote and abstained. Shevchenko is Ukraine’s all-time top scorer with 48 goals in 111 games. He won the Champions League with Milan in 2003 and the Ballon d’Or the following year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.