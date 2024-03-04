Andrey Rublev will keep his rankings points and prize money after his Dubai default after an appeal

LONDON (AP) — Andrey Rublev will get to keep the ranking points and prize money — minus a fine of $36,400 — from the Dubai Championships. That was the ATP’s ruling on Monday after he appealed the punishment of his default from the semifinals for yelling in the face of a line judge last week. The No. 5-ranked Rublev forfeited the match after his reaction to a point being awarded to his opponent, Alexander Bublik. When a tennis player is defaulted from a match because of on-court conduct, he relinquishes all money and rankings points earned at that event. But the ATP ruled that the usual penalties would be disproportionate in this case.

