Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points in a 1st-round win at the Hamburg European Open

By The Associated Press
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles during their round of sixteen match at the Hamburg Open tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcus Brandt]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Andrey Rublev saved three match points in a deciding-set tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round of the Hamburg European Open. Rublev won 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7) after recovering from 4-6 down in the tiebreaker. French Open runner-up Casper Ruud beat Sebastian Baez 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in their first-round match and next takes on qualifier Cristian Garin. Just two seeded players remain in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg women’s draw after sixth-seeded Yulia Putintseva was upset 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 by Jule Niemeier in their second-round match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.