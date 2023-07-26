Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points in a 1st-round win at the Hamburg European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Andrey Rublev saved three match points in a deciding-set tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round of the Hamburg European Open. Rublev won 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7) after recovering from 4-6 down in the tiebreaker. French Open runner-up Casper Ruud beat Sebastian Baez 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in their first-round match and next takes on qualifier Cristian Garin. Just two seeded players remain in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg women’s draw after sixth-seeded Yulia Putintseva was upset 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 by Jule Niemeier in their second-round match.

