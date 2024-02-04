Andrews scores 21, Stefanovic has double-double as UCLA beats Oregon 71-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dylan Andrews had 21 points and seven assists, Lazar Stefanovic added 15 points and 10 rebounds and UCLA blew and 18-point lead before pulling away late to beat Oregon 71-63. The Bruins have won five of their last six games following a stretch of eight losses in nine games in December and early January. Sebastian Mack scored 16 points for UCLA. There were three lead changes and six ties in the first seven minutes of the second half before Stefanovic hit a jumper, Aday Mara threw down a dunk and Mack scored in the lane to spark a 9-0 run that gave UCLA a 57-48 lead with 9 1/2 minutes left and the Bruins never again trailed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.