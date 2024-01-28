Andrews scores 20 points, UCLA pulls away in first half for 65-50 victory over USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 20 points, including 12 points during the pivotal first half, Lazar Stefanovic added 17 and UCLA defeated Southern California 65-50 in a meeting of crosstown rivals having disappointing seasons. The Bruins won for the first time on USC’s home court since 2018 to snap a five-game losing streak. They trailed by seven midway through the first half before going on a 22-4 run to take a 37-26 lead at halftime. Andrews led the way with seven points and Will McClendon had a pair of 3-pointers. Oziyah Sellers had 10 points off the bench for USC, which has lost five straight for the first time since 2015.

