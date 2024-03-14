Andrews records career-highs with 31 points 7 3-pointers in UCLA’s win over Oregon State in Pac-12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Andrews made seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points — both career-highs — to help No. 5 UCLA beat No. 12 Oregon State 67-57 in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. UCLA (16-16) advances to play No. 4 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Bruins split the regular-season series with the Ducks, losing 64-59 on the road before a 71-63 win at home. The Bruins, who entered at 33% from behind the arc this season, were 9 of 15 from 3-point range — and just 10 of 16 at the free-throw line. After Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno missed the frontend of a 1-and-1 with 2:40 left, Andrews sank his seventh 3-pointer at the other end for a 14-point lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.