Andrews, Littlepage-Buggs help No. 10 Baylor women top South Florida 73-50 to improve to 11-0

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Andrew scored 19 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 18 points and 13 rebounds and No. 10 Baylor defeated South Florida 73-50 to wrap up the West Palm Beach Classic. Littlepage-Buggs, who missed the opening day win over Providence with an injury, hit 5 of 6 shots and had 14 as the Bears raced to a 37-17 lead at the half. Andrews had 11 points and Dre’una Edwards scored all 10 of her points in the second half. Jada Walker also had 10 points for Baylor (11-0), which is off to its best start since the 2015-16 team went 13-0. Aijha Blackwell missed her second-straight game with an injury. Vittoria Blasigh had 16 points to lead the Bulls. Baylor shot 52% in the first half despite making just 3 of 12 3-pointers. The Bulls were 1 of 12 behind the arc and shot 26%.

