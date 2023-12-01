Andrews banks in winner with 3.2 seconds left, scores 17, UCLA edges Riverside 66-65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 17 points, including a driving layup with 3.2 seconds left, and UCLA, minus coach Mick Cronin who missed the game with COVID, pulled out a 66-65 win over UC Riverside. The Bruins, who had an 11-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes to play, fell behind 65-63 when Nate P:ickens made two free throws with 48.8 left. Aday Mara got one back at the foul line at 41 seconds but after running the block down, the Highlanders put up an airball and lost the rebound out of bounds at 9.5. Andrews got the inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast, sinking a short bank shot from the right edge of the lane. The Highlanders never got off a final shot. Assistant coach Darren Savino took over for Cronin. Isaiah Moses scored 21 points for Riverside.

