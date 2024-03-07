Andrew Wiggins returns for Warriors after four-game absence for family matter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins has returned from a four-game absence to deal with a family matter. He was available for the Warriors when they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The 29-year-old Wiggins also missed the final 25 regular-season games last year attending to a family matter, coming back for the playoffs after more than two months without playing. A key member of the 2022 NBA title team, Wiggins is averaging a career-low 12.7 points this season.

