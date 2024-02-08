Andrew Wiggins has double-double, leads Warriors to 127-104 win over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jonathan Kuminga scored 18 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past a Philadelphia 76ers team sagging without Joel Embiid, 127-104 on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry scored two points in the first half and finished with nine just two games after he dropped 60 points on Atlanta. Klay Thompson scored 18 points in 28 minutes after he was benched the final 7 minutes in Monday’s win against Brooklyn. Without Embiid, the 76ers are an ugly 4-12.

