Andrew Rick has 5 saves, posts first career shutout for Union in 0-0 tie with Red Bulls

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Rick tied his career high with five saves for Philadelphia in a 0-0 tie with the New York Red Bulls and the Union snapped a five-game losing skid. Philadelphia (4-9-9) is winless in nine straight. The 18-year-old Rick made his third career start and posted his first shutout. Carlos Coronel, who finished with five saves, had his second consecutive shutout and his fourth of the season for New York. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in five straight games.

