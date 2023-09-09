Andrew Peasley throws 3 TD passes to lead Wyoming to 31-17 win against Portland State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw three touchdown passes to lead Wyoming to a 31-17 victory over Portland State. Wyoming (2-0), which upset Texas Tech 35-34 in double-overtime at home in a season opener, faced Portland State (0-2) for the first time and put up 371 yards of offense while holding the Vikings scoreless for most of the second half. Peasley completed 11 of 16 passes for 201 yards. Ayir Asante had a pair of touchdown catches and finished with 78 yards receiving. Dante Chachere was 22-of-38 passing for 214 yards with a touchdown pass and a 2-yard scoring run for Portland State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.