Andrew Peasley accounts for 4 TDs in Wyoming’s 42-6 victory over Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Wyoming beat Nevada 42-6. Peasley’s 43-yard touchdown run opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and his 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:56 remaining. Peasley also threw a TD pass to Will Pelissier and Ayir Asante. Harrison Waylee ran for 71 yards and a score for Wyoming (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), which ended its regular season winning three of its last for games. Brandon Talton kicked field goals from 40 and 47 yards for Nevada (2-10, 2-6).

