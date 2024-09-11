Andrew McCutchen reaches 20-homer plateau for 10th time as Pirates beat Marlins 6-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run blast to reach the 20-homer plateau for the 10th time in his career and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old designated hitter turned on a fastball from Miami’s Adam Oller (1-3) with two on and two out in the fifth inning and sent it into the first row of bleachers in left field to give Pittsburgh a five-run lead.

McCutchen has had eight of his 20-homer seasons with Pittsburgh, the second-most in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Willie Stargell.

Still, McCutchen can’t help but think where he might rank on some of the franchise charts if the team hadn’t traded him to San Francisco in early 2018, sending him on a five-year odyssey that ended with a return to the Pirates before the 2023 season.

“It’s nice to be able to be with those guys and those greats, it’s amazing, but it would be cool if I was here my whole career and then see where I would be at,” McCutchen said.

Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Bryan Reynolds had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who have won three straight. Joey Wentz (1-2) earned the victory after allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings. Aroldis Chapman survived a rocky ninth to earn his eighth save on a night the Pirates used six relievers behind opener Carmen Mlodzinski.

Jhonny Pereda had three hits for Miami. Kyle Stowers added a pair of doubles for the Marlins.

A year after clinching a surprising wild-card spot at PNC Park, the Marlins are on pace for their first 100-loss season since 2019.

The 29-year-old Oller, one of a major league-record-tying 69 players Miami has used this season, gave up a pair of runs in the first and four more in the fifth when Reynolds laced an RBI single and McCutchen followed two batters later with the 319th homer of his career.

McCutchen has hit 235 of his homers for Pittsburgh, fourth-most in team history and five behind Pirates icon Roberto Clemente. McCutchen plans to keep playing in 2025, most likely in a place the Florida native considers home.

“Hopefully I can just continue to finish strong in the season and be able to showcase that I can be capable and able to do it next year,” he said.

MARLINS MOVES

Miami claimed RHP Michael Petersen off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Petersen, who played for Britain during the World Baseball Classic, went 3-0 with a 6.43 ERA in 11 appearances with Los Angeles. To make room for Petersen, the Marlins designated RHP Brett de Geus for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Scratched infielder Connor Norby from the lineup due to left foot soreness. Norby fouled a pitch from Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes on Monday night. Jake Burger filled in for Norby at third.

Pirates: The team isn’t ready to rule 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes out for the season with back soreness, but time is running out. Hayes, who last played on Aug. 17, is not doing any baseball activities.

UP NEXT

The series wraps up with a matinee on Wednesday. Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA) gets the start for Pittsburgh. The Marlins have yet to name a starter.

