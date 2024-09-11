Andrew McCutchen keeps climbing the charts in Pittsburgh. He still can’t shake what might have been

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen keeps climbing the ranks on the franchise’s all-time lists. McCutchen reached the 20th home run plateau for the eighth time with the Pirates in a 6-4 win over Miami. That’s the second most 20-homer seasons in team history behind Hall of Famer Willie Stargell’s 15. The 37-year-old McCutchen says reaching such heights is cool, but added he keeps thinking where he might be on those lists if the team hadn’t traded him in 2018. McCutchen is enjoying his second stint with the Pirates and hopes to return in 2025.

